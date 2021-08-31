EVRAZ NTMK continues investing in railway wheel production

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 17:32:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based EVRAZ NTMK has decided to increase the efficiency of its railway wheel production, aiming to strengthen its position in the mentioned segment. The company will add some new equipment into the production chain, destined for drilling, painting and balancing the wheels.

The total investment is over $4 million and the new facilities will be integrated into production during the second half of the current year and in the first half of 2022. The project will allow NTMK to increase the volume of processed wheels and will require additional labor.

Along with the mentioned facilities, EVRAZ will install a system for defect monitoring which is required for the wheel production, according to new GOST regulation. “At EVRAZ NTMK, we are constantly developing the railway wheel production. We are integrating new processing capacities and new quality regulation systems, and are expanding the range of the transport-related steel products,” an EVRAZ official said in the company’s statement.