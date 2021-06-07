Russia’s EVRAZ to set up new casting and rolling mill at EVRAZ ZSMK

Monday, 07 June 2021 15:10:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian mining and steelmaking company EVRAZ Group has announced that it signed an agreement of cooperation with the government of the Kemerovo region, home to the Kuzbass coal basin, to set up a new casting and rolling mill at EVRAZ ZSMK. This investment project will expand the plant’s product range with high-value added products, providing diverse flat rolled products to Russian and international customers.

The investment worth $650 million is scheduled to be launched in 2025 and to create 350 new jobs at EVRAZ ZSMK.

The casting and rolling mill’s scheduled capacity is 2.5 million mt of hot rolled flat steel and will enable production of hot rolled coil with 0.8 mm to 16 mm thickness.

“The project is environment-friendly: the endless hot rolling technology will ensure maximum energy efficiency and minimum GHG emissions per ton of rolled products as compared to other flat rolling technologies”, Aleksey Ivanov, EVRAZ’s senior vice president, said.

Sergey Tsivilev, governor of the Kemerovo region, said that in 2021 alone EVRAZ will have allocated RUB 600 million to implement its Clean Air program in Kuzbass.