Russia’s Evraz launches two new brands for rebar and I-beams

Monday, 04 November 2024 14:53:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian mining and steel producing company Evraz Group has announced that it has launched two new brands, ARMAX and BALMAX, for rebar and I-beams.

ARMAX is currently represented by two types of reinforcement that provide increased adhesion to concrete and meet the requirements for seismic loads up to nine points. ARMAX 500 in the strength class of 500 MPa is suitable for all categories of construction. ARMAX 600 with a yield strength of more than 600 MPa is designed for projects with increased loads.

Meanwhile, BALMAX 390, which is a beam made of low-alloy structural steel C390, can be subjected to any type of cutting and processed in accordance with the technological processes usually applied to structural steel with a strength class of 355 MPa.


Tags: Rebar Beams Longs Russia CIS Steelmaking Evraz 

