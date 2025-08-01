MOC: Average steel prices in China move up in July 21-27, 2025

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 21-27 period this year the average finished steel prices in China moved up.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar, and steel channel increased by 3.0 percent, 2.6 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal rose by 0.9 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal declined by 0.1 percent, week on week.

$1 = RMB 7.1496