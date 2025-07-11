 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in June 30-July 6

Friday, 11 July 2025 09:40:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the June 30-July 6 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and steel channel increased by 0.5 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal rose by 0.8 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.5 percent, week on week.  


Tags: Rebar Coking Coal Beams Longs Raw Mat Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Asian rebar market finally posts some gains amid output cuts and demand outlook in China

11 Jul | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic PPGI prices remain stable

11 Jul | Flats and Slab

Asian slab market improves slightly further in both prices and demand

11 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local coke prices rise in China to be finalized soon after 6% futures hike

11 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 11, 2025 

11 Jul | Longs and Billet

Shougang expects net profit of RMB 642-672 million for H1

11 Jul | Steel News

Shagang Group raises local rebar price by $7/mt for mid-July

11 Jul | Longs and Billet

Asian billet offers post significant rise amid better outlook for China, sales halted

10 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly rebound slightly

10 Jul | Tube and Pipe

Ex-China wire rod prices move up amid increased optimism in local market

10 Jul | Longs and Billet