Major mills in Liaoning hike local HRC prices by RMB 100/mt for January 2025

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmakers Anshan Iron and Steel, Benxi Iron and Steel (Bengang) and Ansteel Group Lingyuan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Lingyuan Steel) have issued their prices for steel products for delivery in January next year.

The three producers have decided to raise their local base prices by RMB 100/mt ($14/mt) for hot rolled coil (HRC) and wire rod, while they have decided to keep their local base prices for rebar stable, all for delivery in January.

At the same time, Anshan Iron and Steel and Bengang have decided to raise their local base prices by RMB 100/mt ($14/mt) for acid pickling plate, CRC, hot dip galvanized (HDG) and non-grain-oriented silicon steel, all for delivery in January.