Russia’s Chelpipe starts to produce new type of stainless steel pipe

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 17:44:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based steel pipe producer ChelPipe Group (ChTPZ) has announced that it has mastered production of a new type of stainless steel pipe at its Pervouralsk Novotrubny Plant. The new cold-worked pipe with a diameter of 42 mm and a wall thickness of 2 mm made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel, has high strength and low plastic properties.

The products are manufactured in accordance with the customer’s specifications for the quality of the external and internal surfaces, as SteelOrbis understands.

The product was delivered to the client. The first batch of 1,050 meters of pipes is already being used in the production of one of the largest machine-building plants in Russia, while the second batch of 1,034 meters is planned to be shipped by the end of August.

“ChTPZ Group focuses on the production of products with high added value, which include high-tech stainless pipes. The new type of pipes was developed within the framework of the import substitution program and can replace similar foreign-made products on the Russian market,” said Dmitry Burlai, director for strategy and development at ChelPipe Group.