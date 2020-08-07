Russian steelmaker Amurstal exceeds its output targets in July

Friday, 07 August 2020 16:49:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to preliminary data, in July this year Russian steel producer Amurstal produced 73,500 mt of crude steel and 73,000 mt of billet, six percent higher than the targeted figures. The company has managed to achieve such results due to increased scrap supply during the given period. In particular, in July Amurstal fulfilled all orders of customers in the domestic market and exported 18 percent more than planned.

In August, the company is aiming to produce 75,500 mt of billet, SteelOrbis has learned.