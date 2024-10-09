Romania’s Artrom Steel begins to use green energy in pipe production

Romania-based pipe manufacturer Artrom Steel Tubes has announced that, within the scope of its goal to reduce carbon emissions, it has begun using green energy in its production, after signing an agreement with one of Romania’s major energy providers.

The company stated that it produces its own steel for its pipe production using scrap at its electric arc furnace and that switching to 100 percent renewable energy will result in reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42 percent in its entire production chain from scrap to finished pipe. For this purpose, Artrom Steel aims to ink long-term power purchase agreements over the next few years rather than investing in its own renewable energy production capacities. As a result, it will concentrate all its financial resources on modernizing its production processes, improving its energy efficiency and reducing its emissions.

In February this year, the company had announced that it would invest more than €6 million this year to reduce carbon emissions and fuel consumption, as SteelOrbis reported previously.