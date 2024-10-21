SMS Group modernizes rotary hearth furnace of Romania’s Artrom Steel

Romania-based pipe manufacturer Artrom Steel Tubes has announced that German plantmaker SMS Group has completed modernization works at its rotary hearth furnace and heat treatment line at its Slatina pipe mill. The furnace in question has been in operation since 1990.

Accordingly, SMS Group has supplied burners, automation systems and a completely modernized combustion system. Moreover, the overhaul in question has reduced the natural gas consumption and carbon emissions of the Slatina mill by more than 45 percent. The mill was successfully restarted following the completion of modernization.