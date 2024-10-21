 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SMS...

SMS Group modernizes rotary hearth furnace of Romania’s Artrom Steel

Monday, 21 October 2024 15:02:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Romania-based pipe manufacturer Artrom Steel Tubes has announced that German plantmaker SMS Group has completed modernization works at its rotary hearth furnace and heat treatment line at its Slatina pipe mill. The furnace in question has been in operation since 1990.

Accordingly, SMS Group has supplied burners, automation systems and a completely modernized combustion system. Moreover, the overhaul in question has reduced the natural gas consumption and carbon emissions of the Slatina mill by more than 45 percent. The mill was successfully restarted following the completion of modernization.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Romania European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization SMS Group 

Similar articles

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

21 Oct | Steel News

US issues final results of CVD review on LD welded pipe from Turkey

21 Oct | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly decline slightly

18 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Russia’s TMK masters heat treatment of LD pipes on an industrial scale

17 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices soften amid caution among market players

16 Oct | Tube and Pipe

US issues preliminary results of AD/CVD reviews on OCTG from India’s Surya Roshni

16 Oct | Steel News

Spain’s Tubacex to supply OCTG to Petrobras’ projects

15 Oct | Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

14 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 11.6 percent in January-August

14 Oct | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices rise strongly after the holiday

11 Oct | Tube and Pipe