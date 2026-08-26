Romania approves new railway investment plan with potential support for steel demand

Romania has approved a new railway infrastructure development strategy for 2026-30, setting out a broad investment program focused on the renewal and modernization of the country's rail network. Although no direct estimate for steel consumption has been included, the scale of the planned works could generate additional demand for rail and construction steel as projects move forward. This could offer some support to the domestic steel market, where consumption has remained subdued and infrastructure investments have so far provided only limited support to steel demand.

The need for railway renewal remains significant, with more than 9,700 km of lines, or close to 73 percent of the network, already overdue for renewal. Around €2.66 billion in funding is estimated to be needed during 2026-30 for the renewal of railway lines and critical infrastructure, while another €3.33 billion is envisaged for projects within the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), the EU's strategic transport network. The program covers track renewal, electrification, rehabilitation of bridges and tunnels, and other infrastructure works, providing potential demand for rails, rebar, structural steel and related products.

Nevertheless, Romanian market participants remain cautious regarding how much of the announced investment will translate into steel consumption. A local trader told SteelOrbis that the Romanian state is already struggling to finance ongoing works, while significant delays continue to affect existing projects, raising doubts over the feasibility of another large investment program. Financial pressure across the wider economy has also intensified, with 1,016 insolvency cases opened in July, up around 26 percent year on year, while insolvencies in residential and non-residential building construction increased by almost 48 percent. Against this background, the railway strategy could still offer meaningful support to steel demand, although its real contribution will depend on how effectively the planned investments are financed and brought into execution.