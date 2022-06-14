Borusan Mannesmann obtains incentive for Romanian pipe plant investment

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 15:48:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s leading steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann has announced that it has received an incentive of €5.8 million from the Romanian Ministry of Finance for its pipe processing investment in Romania. The company applied for the incentive within the scope of investment plans for its subsidiary in Romania, Borusan Tube Products SA, in line with its sustainable growth targets.

In July 2021, Borusan Mannesmann acquired the new plant in Romania, with an investment of $8 million foreseen for pipe production, marking their second investment in Europe after that made in the Vobarno plant in Italy, as SteelOrbis previously reported.