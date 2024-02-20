﻿
English
Romania’s Artrom Steel Tube to invest over €6 million this year to accelerate decarbonization

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 13:51:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Romania-based pipe manufacturer Artrom Steel Tubes has announced that it will invest more than €6 million in 2024 to reduce carbon emissions and fuel consumption.

The company has started upgrading its heating furnace to reduce natural gas consumption. The process also supports the possibility of using hydrogen, which will contribute to climate neutrality. The refurbishment will be completed later this year.

Another of the company's initiatives is aimed at streamlining and decarbonizing the production of its own steel used for the manufacture of pipes, as well as significantly reducing production costs related to the manufacturing flow at the Reșița and Slatina plants. Although the technology currently used by Artrom allows the recycling of ferrous waste to obtain steel with a low carbon footprint, reducing the environmental impact of this process is considered a priority in the company's development strategy.


