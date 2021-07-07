Beltrame Group to invest in rebar and wire rod plant in Romania

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 16:02:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian merchant bar producer AFV Beltrame Group plans to build a rebar and wire rod plant in Romania with an investment of €300 million, according to media reports.

The new plant will include a greenfield steel and rolling mill and will have an annual production capacity of approximately 600,000 mt of rebar and wire rod.

The company expects this investment to create approximately 250 new direct jobs locally and at least 800 jobs in the construction phase and about 150 in the production phase.

“The project will mark an unprecedented progress in the steel industry due to its design and innovative technologies, which will enable us to minimize pollutant emissions generated in the production activity. Through this investment, the group shows its commitment to achieving environmental goals and harnessing local resources,” Carlo Beltrame, AFV Beltrame country manager for France and Romania, said.