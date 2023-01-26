﻿
English
Borusan Mannesmann invests in steel tube processing plant in Romania

Thursday, 26 January 2023 16:02:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Prahova in Romania has announced that Turkey’s leading steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann is investing €15 million in a steel tube processing plant in Romania.

The plant, which is being built in PWP Industrial Park in Prahova County, will employ 50-60 people when it is commissioned. The number of employees will increase to 150 in the next two years. 

Meanwhile, in July 2021, Borusan Mannesmann acquired the new plant in Romania, with an investment of $8 million foreseen for pipe production, marking their second investment in Europe after that made in the Vobarno plant in Italy, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Romania European Union Steelmaking Investments Borusan Mannesmann 

