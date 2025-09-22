ArcelorMittal Hunedoara remains unresponsive to interest from investors

Following the announcement that its Hunedoara facility would shut down in September 2025, ArcelorMittal has received significant interest from a group of international investors. However, despite their clear intent to acquire and revitalize the plant, ArcelorMittal has remained notably unresponsive, leaving the future of the industrial site in a state of deep uncertainty.

The company's decision to close the facility was attributed to the dual pressures of soaring energy costs and aggressive competition from low-cost imports, as highlighted in a recent report by SteelOrbis. Following this announcement, an international consortium comprised of Turkish companies Belin Mining, Ceylan Metal Group and Nakkas Holding, alongside Dutch-based GTS Investments B.V. and the Romanian firm Richter Haus emerged with a compelling offer.

In July 2025, the group of investors submitted a formal letter of intent, outlining a comprehensive plan to resume operations, implement modern technologies, and continue the manufacturing of steel profiles and other metal products. Crucially, the investors also affirmed that they possess the necessary financial resources to support both the acquisition and the subsequent modernization of the facility.

Despite the clear financial viability and the strong support from local authorities, ArcelorMittal has failed to engage with the consortium. Public statements from the investors confirm that the company has not scheduled any meetings, initiated a dialogue, or granted site access for a preliminary inspection. As a result, no progress has been made toward starting formal negotiations.

Given this complete lack of engagement, the future of the ArcelorMittal Hunedoara facility hangs in the balance. While a credible buyer has presented a serious offer and local officials are eager for a resolution that would preserve industrial activity and jobs, ArcelorMittal does not appear to be actively interested in a sale at this stage. If the company continues its silent stance, the situation may worsen, potentially leading to widespread job losses and the permanent end of industrial activity at the site.