Rio Tinto resumes shipping at Dampier Port

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 11:42:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced the resumption of shipping operations at Dampier Port, having loaded a ship yesterday, March 3.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the ports of Port Hedland and Dampier in the Pilbara region of Western Australia had suspended operations due to a severe cyclone threat. The ports in question reopened on February 17 but Rio Tinto took some time to assess the impact of flooding on its infrastructure to restart its operations.

The cyclones’ total impact on the shipments from Pilbara ports is estimated to be a shortfall of 13 million mt in 2025. However, since mitigation plans are in place to offset about half of this through the course of the year, the miner has kept its Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2025 at 323 million mt to 338 million mt.

Iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this January decreased by 28.6 percent month on month and 15.0 percent year on year to 9.79 million mt, as SteelOrbis reported.


