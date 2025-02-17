Port Hedland and Dampier ports reopen after cyclone threat

The Pilbara ports administration in Western Australia has announced that the ports of Port Hedland, Dampier and Varanus Island have been reopened, following a severe cyclone threat.

Accordingly, the administration is in talks with terminal and vessel operators to resume shipping activities from the ports soon after the passing of the threat of Tropical Cyclone Zelia. Last week, the cyclone had evolved into a category 5 storm, with the rainfall in the Pilbara region expected to reach in excess of 500 mm.

In December last year, iron ore shipments from Port Hedland decreased by 2.3 percent month on month and by 4.5 percent year on year, totaling 47,613,601 mt, while iron ore shipments from Port Dampier amounted to 13,720,589 mt, rising by 5.3 percent month on month and by 8.4 percent year on year.