 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Port...

Port Hedland and Dampier ports reopen after cyclone threat

Monday, 17 February 2025 12:38:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Pilbara ports administration in Western Australia has announced that the ports of Port Hedland, Dampier and Varanus Island have been reopened, following a severe cyclone threat.

Accordingly, the administration is in talks with terminal and vessel operators to resume shipping activities from the ports soon after the passing of the threat of Tropical Cyclone Zelia. Last week, the cyclone had evolved into a category 5 storm, with the rainfall in the Pilbara region expected to reach in excess of 500 mm.

In December last year, iron ore shipments from Port Hedland decreased by 2.3 percent month on month and by 4.5 percent year on year, totaling 47,613,601 mt, while iron ore shipments from Port Dampier amounted to 13,720,589 mt, rising by 5.3 percent month on month and by 8.4 percent year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 17, 2025

17 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s SMIOL sees 1,416% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

17 Feb | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 14, 2025

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest reports higher crude steel and pig iron output for 2024

14 Feb | Steel News

Vale will launch expansion of Carajás iron ore production

14 Feb | Steel News

Iron ore price retreats today, but performs better than steel due to cyclone in Australia

13 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ports Hedland and Dampier halt operations due to severe cyclone

13 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 12.6 percent in 2024

13 Feb | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 12, 2025

12 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 11, 2025

11 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials