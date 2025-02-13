Ports Hedland and Dampier halt operations due to severe cyclone

The administration of Port Hedland in Western Australia, which is the world’s largest iron ore export hub, has declared a stage 4 alert that involves clearing the port of vessels and the closure of the port due to a severe cyclone threat.

In the meantime, Ports Dampier and Varanus Island will also be cleared due to the same threat, according to a statement released by their administrations. Tropical Cyclone Zelia has evolved into a category 5 storm, threatening the Pilbara region. It has the potential to inflict significant damage, with the rainfall in the region expected to reach in excess of 500 mm. BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue are among major miners to carry out their export activities through the ports in question.

Additionally, Rio Tinto has suspended its operations at the ports in question, clearing its vessels until it is safe to turn back. It remains unclear when the ports will be reopened.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Port Hedland had to halt operations due to Tropical Cyclone Sean in mid-January.

In December last year, iron ore shipments from Port Hedland decreased by 2.3 percent month on month and by 4.5 percent year on year, totaling 47,613,601 mt, while iron ore shipment from Port Dampier amounted to 13,720,589 mt, rising by 5.3 percent month on month and by 8.4 percent year on year.