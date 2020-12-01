﻿
Producer prices in French industry virtually stable in Oct from Sept

Tuesday, 01 December 2020
       

In October this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 0.1 percent month on month, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France decreased by 0.2 percent in October compared to September and were down two percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In October, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.3 percent and prices of exported transport equipment rose by 0.4 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in October prices of exported manufactured products declined by 1.8 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 0.2 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in October were stable compared to September and declined by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019.


