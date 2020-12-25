﻿
Producer prices in French industry increased by 1.2 percent in Nov from Oct

Friday, 25 December 2020 15:21:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 1.2 percent month on month, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France were stable in November compared to October and were down 2.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In November, prices for exported manufactured products were stable and prices of exported transport equipment fell by 0.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in November prices of exported manufactured products declined by 2.1 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 0.5 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in November increased by 0.2 percent compared to October and declined by 2.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019.


