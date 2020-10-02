﻿
Producer prices in French industry almost stable in August from July

Friday, 02 October 2020 17:51:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 0.1 percent month on month, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France decreased by 0.2 percent in August compared to July and were down 2.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In August, prices for exported manufactured products decreased by 0.3 percent and prices of exported transport equipment fell by 1.3 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in August prices of exported manufactured products declined by 1.5 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 0.7 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in August were down by 0.2 percent compared to July and declined by 2.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019.


