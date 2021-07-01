Producer prices in French industry rose by 0.4 percent in May from April

Thursday, 01 July 2021 11:56:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, producer prices in French industry rose by 0.4 percent month on month, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France were up 0.8 percent in May compared to April and were up 6.0 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In May, prices for exported manufactured products were up 0.4 percent and prices of exported transport equipment fell by 0.4 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in May prices of exported manufactured products rose by 4.0 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 2.0 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in May increased by 0.9 percent compared to April and rose by 6.3 percent compared to the same month of 2020.