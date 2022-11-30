Producer prices in French industry down 1.1 percent in Oct from Sept

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 13:24:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, producer prices in French industry decreased by 1.1 percent month on month and by 21.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France rose by 1.3 percent in October compared to September and by 17.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products were up by 0.7 percent and prices of exported transport equipment moved up by 0.9 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in October prices of exported manufactured products rose by 13.5 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw an 10.5 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in October moved up by 1.3 percent compared to September and advanced by 12.5 percent compared to the same month of 2021.