﻿
Producer prices in French industry up 0.4 percent in July from June

Friday, 28 August 2020 17:25:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 0.4 percent month on month, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France increased by 0.3 percent in July compared to June and were down 2.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In July, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.1 percent and prices of exported transport equipment fell by 0.7 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in July prices of exported manufactured products declined by 1.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 2.7 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in July were up by 0.3 percent compared to June and declined by 2.3 percent compared to the same month of 2019.


