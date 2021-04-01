﻿
Producer prices in French industry rise by 0.8 percent in Feb from Jan

Thursday, 01 April 2021 11:23:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 0.8 percent month on month, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France were up one percent in February compared to January and were up 0.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In February, prices for exported manufactured products were up 0.8 percent and prices of exported transport equipment rose by 0.2 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in February prices of exported manufactured products declined by 0.3 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 1.9 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in February increased by one percent compared to January and rose by 0.3 percent compared to the same month of 2020.


