Producer prices in French industry rise by 0.9 percent in Mar from Feb

Friday, 30 April 2021 14:53:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 0.9 percent month on month, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France were up 0.9 percent in March compared to February and were up 3.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In March, prices for exported manufactured products were up one percent and prices of exported transport equipment rose by 0.5 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in March prices of exported manufactured products rose by 2.1 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 0.4 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in March increased by 0.9 percent compared to February and rose by 3.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.