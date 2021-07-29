﻿
English
Producer prices in French industry rose by 1.0 percent in June from May

Thursday, 29 July 2021 11:45:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, producer prices in French industry rose by 1.0 percent month on month, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France were up 0.8 percent in June compared to May and were up 6.0 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In June, prices for exported manufactured products were up 0.5 percent and prices of exported transport equipment rose by 0.3 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in June prices of exported manufactured products rose by 4.6 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 0.7 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in June increased by 0.9 percent compared to May and rose by 6.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020.


