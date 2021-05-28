﻿
Producer prices in French industry remain stable in April from March

Friday, 28 May 2021 10:52:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, producer prices in French industry remained stable month on month, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France were up 0.5 percent in April compared to March and were up 5.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In April, prices for exported manufactured products were up 0.5 percent and prices of exported transport equipment fell by 0.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in April prices of exported manufactured products rose by 3.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 1.7 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in April increased by 0.7 percent compared to March and rose by 5.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.


