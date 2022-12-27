Producer prices in French industry up 0.9 percent in Nov from Oct

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 10:26:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, producer prices in French industry rose by 0.9 percent month on month and by 18.5 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France declined by 0.5 percent in November compared to October and increased by 15.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products were down by 0.7 percent and prices of exported transport equipment fell by 0.8 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in November prices of exported manufactured products advanced by 11.9 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw an 8.8 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in November moved down by 1.4 percent compared to October and increased by 10.2 percent compared to the same month of 2021.