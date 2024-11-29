Producer prices in French industry up 0.9 percent in October from September

In October this year, producer prices in French industry were up by 0.9 percent month on month and down by 5.7 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France went up 0.3 percent in October compared to September and decreased by 1.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.3 percent, while prices for exported transport equipment grew by 0.5 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in October prices of exported manufactured products went down by 0.4 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 0.4 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in October went up by 0.3 percent month on month and decreased by 1.5 percent year on year.