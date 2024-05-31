Producer prices in French industry down 2.8 percent in April from March

Friday, 31 May 2024 11:21:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 2.8 percent month on month and by 5.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France went up 0.2 percent in April compared to March and decreased by 0.7 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went up by 0.1 percent, while prices for exported transport equipment rose by 0.4 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in April prices of exported manufactured products increased by 0.7 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 6.7 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in April went up by 0.4 percent month on month and fell by 0.6 percent year on year.