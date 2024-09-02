 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Producer...

Producer prices in French industry up 0.2 percent in July from June

Monday, 02 September 2024 11:57:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, producer prices in French industry were up by 0.2 percent month on month and down by 5.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France went up 0.2 percent in July compared to June and decreased by 0.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.1 percent while prices for exported transport equipment fell by 0.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in July prices of exported manufactured products increased by 0.8 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 4.1 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in July went up by 0.1 percent month on month and by 0.4 percent year on year.


Tags: France European Union Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Producer prices in French industry down 0.3 percent in June from May

01 Aug | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 1.2 percent in May from April

01 Jul | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 2.8 percent in April from March

31 May | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.2 percent in March from February

02 May | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 1.7 percent in February from January

04 Apr | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in January from December

01 Mar | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.2 percent in December from November

01 Feb | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 1.5 percent in November from October

02 Jan | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry stable in October from September

30 Nov | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 0.7 percent in September from August

31 Oct | Steel News