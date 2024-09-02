Producer prices in French industry up 0.2 percent in July from June

In July this year, producer prices in French industry were up by 0.2 percent month on month and down by 5.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France went up 0.2 percent in July compared to June and decreased by 0.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.1 percent while prices for exported transport equipment fell by 0.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in July prices of exported manufactured products increased by 0.8 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 4.1 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in July went up by 0.1 percent month on month and by 0.4 percent year on year.