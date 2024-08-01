Producer prices in French industry down 0.3 percent in June from May

In June this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.3 percent month on month and by 6.0 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France went down 0.1 percent in June compared to May and decreased by 0.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went down by 0.2 percent, while prices for exported transport equipment rose by 0.2 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in June prices of exported manufactured products increased by 0.7 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 4.5 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in June went up by 0.1 percent month on month and fell by 0.2 percent year on year.