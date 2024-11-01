Producer prices in French industry down 0.1 percent in September from August

In September this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.1 percent month on month and by 7.0 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France went down 0.5 percent in September compared to August and decreased by 2.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products decreased by 0.5 percent, while prices for exported transport equipment fell by 0.3 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in September prices of exported manufactured products went down by 1.4 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 1.5 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in September went down by 0.4 percent month on month and by 1.9 percent year on year.