Producer prices in French industry up 1.1% in November 2025 from October

Thursday, 25 December 2025 11:12:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 1.1 percent month on month and were down by 3.3 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France rose by 0.3 percent in November compared to October and were up by 0.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.3 percent and prices of exported transport equipment rose by 0.3 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in November prices of exported manufactured products went down by one percent, while prices of exported transport equipment declined by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in November increased by 0.3 percent month on month and were down by 1.2 percent year on year.


