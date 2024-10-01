Producer prices in French industry up 0.2 percent in August from July

In August this year, producer prices in French industry were up by 0.2 percent month on month and down by 6.3 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France went down 0.4 percent in August compared to July and decreased by 1.7 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products decreased by 0.3 percent, while prices for exported transport equipment fell by 0.5 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in August prices of exported manufactured products went down by 0.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 2.9 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in August went down by 0.5 percent month on month and by 1.1 percent year on year.