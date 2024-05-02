Producer prices in French industry down 0.2 percent in March from February

Thursday, 02 May 2024 12:51:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.2 percent month on month and by 7.5 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France went down 0.1 percent in March compared to February and decreased by 2.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went up by 0.1 percent while prices for exported transport equipment went down by 0.2 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in March prices of exported manufactured products decreased by 0.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 5.4 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in March fell by 0.2 percent month on month and by 1.6 percent year on year.