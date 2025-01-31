Producer prices in French industry up 1 percent in December from November

In December last year, producer prices in French industry were up by 1 percent month on month and down by 3.8 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France increased by 0.1 in December compared to November and rose by 0.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.3 percent while prices for exported transport equipment grew by 0.6 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in December prices of exported manufactured products went up by 0.9 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 2.9 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in December went up by 0.1 percent month on month and increased by 0.4 percent year on year.