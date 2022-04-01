Producer prices in French industry up 0.8 percent in Feb from Jan

Friday, 01 April 2022 11:47:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, producer prices in French industry rose by 0.8 percent month on month and by 20.1 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France increased by 1.4 percent in February compared to January and by 12.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.9 percent and prices of exported transport equipment remained unchanged, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in February prices of exported manufactured products rose by 10.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 2.8 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in February rose by 1.0 percent compared to January and by 12.3 percent compared to the same month of 2021.