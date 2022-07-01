﻿
English
Producer prices in French industry up 0.3 percent in May from April

Friday, 01 July 2022 10:35:58 (GMT+3)
       

In May this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 0.3 percent month on month and by 25.0 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France rose by 2.2 percent in May compared to April and by 19.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products were up by 1.5 percent and prices of exported transport equipment moved up by one percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in May prices of exported manufactured products rose by 15.4 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 6.1 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in May advanced by 0.8 percent compared to April and by 16.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021.


