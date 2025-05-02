 |  Login 
Producer prices in French industry down 0.4 percent in March from February

Friday, 02 May 2025 14:34:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.4 percent month on month and down by 1.2 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France rose by 0.2 percent in March compared to February and increased by 0.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products remained stable and prices of exported transport equipment decreased by 0.2 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in March prices of exported manufactured products went up by 1.3 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 3.2 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in March grew by 0.1 percent month on month and increased 0.4 percent year on year.


