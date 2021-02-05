Private mills’ share of national crude steel output up to 63.21% in 2020

Friday, 05 February 2021 15:04:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to the data issued by the China Chamber of Commerce for Metallurgical Enterprises (CME), private sector steelmakers’ share of national crude steel output increased from 62 percent in 2019 to 63.21 percent in 2020, with their overall crude steel output reaching 665.69 million mt in the given year.

Meanwhile, there were four private steelmakers whose crude steel outputs were around or above 20 million mt, including Shagang Group with 41.6 million mt, Beijing Jianlong Group with 35.7 million mt, Delong Group with 28.26 million mt and Fangda Special Steel with 19.6 million mt, up 1.21 percent, 14.5 percent, 58.45 percent and 25.2 percent, respectively, year on year.

The 12 biggest private sector steelmakers had an aggregate crude steel output of 226 million mt in 2020, accounting for 34 percent of the total crude steel output of steelmakers in the private sector in the given year.