Primetals to convert Voestalpine’s continuous tandem line into pickling tandem line

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has received an order from Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine’s steel division Voestalpine Stahl GmbH to convert its existing continuous tandem line into a pickling tandem line at the Linz plant.

The new pickling tandem line, designed with an annual production capacity of around 1.9 million mt, is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2023.

The new pickling tandem line at the cold rolling mill No. 3 will ensure a quality increase in the production of high-strength and ultra-high-strength grades for the automotive, household appliance and construction industries.

The new pickling tandem line will process strips with input thicknesses between 1.5 mm and 6 mm, with a maximum strip width of 1,770 mm. The final thickness will be between 0.5 mm and 3 mm.