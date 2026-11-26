Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it aims to reduce carbon emissions at its Donawitz site by up to 30 percent by 2029 compared to 2019 levels as part of its greentec steel decarbonization program.

In the longer term, the company plans to reduce carbon emissions at the site by more than 90 percent through the further expansion of electric steelmaking.

Increased scrap use to support low-carbon wire production

According to Voestalpine, the gradual electrification of steel production, increased use of scrap as a raw material and resource-efficient production processes will support the development of low-carbon premium steel and wire products while maintaining existing quality standards and material properties.

Regarding its wire solutions, the company stated that it expects to reduce carbon emissions by 55 percent by the end of 2027 compared to current levels, with reductions of up to 90 percent from 2030. The transformation is aimed at meeting increasing customer requirements for sustainability, transparency and carbon emission reductions throughout the supply chain.