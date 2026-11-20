Austrian electricity transmission system operator Austrian Power Grid (APG) has announced that it has commissioned the new Hütte Süd substation and the first two of four planned power line sections as part of an €800 million electricity infrastructure project in Upper Austria, which will support the electrification of Austrian steelmaker voestalpine's steel production operations in Linz.

According to APG's statement, the new substation will serve as a direct 220 kV electricity supply point for voestalpine's Linz facility, where the company plans to commission its first electric arc furnace (EAF) in 2027. The infrastructure project, being implemented jointly by APG, Netz Oberösterreich and LINZ NETZ, is scheduled for completion by 2030.

Voestalpine plans to commission EAFs in Linz and Donawitz in 2027

As part of its greentec steel decarbonization program, voestalpine plans to commission one EAF each at its Linz and Donawitz production sites starting in 2027, followed by the shutdown of one blast furnace at each location by 2029.

According to voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner, the company is investing approximately €1.5 billion in the first phase of the program, which remains on schedule and within budget. The investments are expected to enable voestalpine to reduce its carbon emissions by up to 30 percent by 2029 compared to 2019 levels.

Meanwhile, the broader electricity infrastructure project includes the development of a new 220 kV supply network to gradually replace the region's existing 110 kV infrastructure. Upon completion in 2030, the electricity supply capacity in central Upper Austria is expected to increase from 780 MVA to 3,400 MVA, more than quadrupling the current capacity.