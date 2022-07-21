﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

POSCO’s operating profit decreases in Q2

Thursday, 21 July 2022 15:02:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter this year, reporting an operating profit of KRW 2.09 trillion ($1.6 billion), down by 7.1 percent compared to the previous quarter.

In the given quarter, POSCO’s revenue increased by 7.8 percent year on year to KRW 23.01 trillion ($17.6 billion), while its net profit amounted to KRW 1.79 trillion ($1.37 billion), decreasing by 0.5 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In the second quarter this year, POSCO produced 8.54 million mt of crude steel, falling by 2.6 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 9.5 percent year on year, both due to revamping of the facilities. In the given quarter, the company’s finished steel sales decreased by 2.6 percent compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 8.4 percent year on year to 8.23 million mt, due to lower production.

POSCO predicts that its revenue in 2022 will total KRW 86 trillion.


Tags: Crude Steel Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking Fin. Reports POSCO 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 7.6 percent in June from May

21 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s steel sales decrease in H1 amid unfavorable market conditions

20 Jul | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 5.5 percent in January-June

20 Jul | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 14.2 percent in June

19 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

18 Jul | Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 6.5 percent in H1 as demand slows

15 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.98 percent in early July

13 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.1 percent week-on-week

11 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees consolidated crude steel output rise of 16% in Q1 FY 2022-23

07 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 7.03 percent in late June

06 Jul | Steel News