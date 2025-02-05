 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > POSCO’s...

POSCO’s net profit and sales revenue fall in 2024 due to slow global demand

Wednesday, 05 February 2025 12:18:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced its consolidated financial results for 2024.

The company reported an operating profit of KRW 2.17 trillion ($1.5 billion), compared to an operating profit of KRW 3.53 trillion in 2023. In 2024, POSCO’s sales revenue decreased by 5.7 percent year on year to KRW 72.68 trillion ($50.25 billion), while its net profit amounted to KRW 948 billion ($655.55 million), decreasing by 48.6 percent compared to a net profit of KRW 1.84 trillion in 2023. The decreases in sales revenues and profits were due to slow global demand, the company said.

Last year, POSCO produced 33.17 million mt of crude steel, falling by 1.1 percent compared to the previous year, while its finished steel sales decreased by one percent year on year to 32.8 million mt. The declines in production and sales were due to blast furnace refurbishment. However, high value-added product sales grew, defying the weak global demand.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking Fin. Reports POSCO 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher output for January

05 Feb | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.9 percent week-on-week

04 Feb | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports and imports both increase in 2024

03 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s MMK posts weaker output and sales for 2024

29 Jan | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.2 percent week-on-week

28 Jan | Steel News

World crude steel output down 0.8 percent in 2024

24 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.3% in mid-January, stocks also up

24 Jan | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina declines in December

23 Jan | Steel News

German Steel Federation: Outlook for 2025 remains weak, government needs to act immediately to protect industry

23 Jan | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in 2024

23 Jan | Steel News