Peruvian iron ore production increases in November

Wednesday, 06 January 2021 21:09:09 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore output in November 2020 rose 7 percent, year-over-year, to 1.18 million mt, according to a report this week from the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem. Iron ore production in November 2020 also grew 8.5 percent, month-over-month, from 1.09 million mt in October 2020.

As for the accumulated period of January to November 2020, Peruvian iron ore output totaled 7.91 million mt, 11.5 percent down, year-over-year, due to Covid-19 and a nationwide halt in activities in mid-March 2020.

Peru’s key iron ore producer, Shougang Hierro Peru, accounted for 97.1 percent of November’s total iron ore output.