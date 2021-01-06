﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian iron ore production increases in November

Wednesday, 06 January 2021 21:09:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore output in November 2020 rose 7 percent, year-over-year, to 1.18 million mt, according to a report this week from the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem. Iron ore production in November 2020 also grew 8.5 percent, month-over-month, from 1.09 million mt in October 2020.

As for the accumulated period of January to November 2020, Peruvian iron ore output totaled 7.91 million mt, 11.5 percent down, year-over-year, due to Covid-19 and a nationwide halt in activities in mid-March 2020.

Peru’s key iron ore producer, Shougang Hierro Peru, accounted for 97.1 percent of November’s total iron ore output.


Tags: iron ore  South America  Peru  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Dec

Gerdau experiments with natural gas-fueled truck at its Varzea do Lopes iron ore mine
15  Dec

Peruvian iron ore export prices increase 43.4 percent in October
15  Dec

Vale concludes last iron ore shipments using older vessels
10  Dec

Vale sells 8 percent of logistics company VLI to BNDES
09  Dec

Peruvian iron ore output increases 23.7 percent in October