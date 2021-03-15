﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian iron ore production increases in January

Monday, 15 March 2021 19:07:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore output in the first month of the year rose 13.2 percent, year-over-year, said the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to government data, Peruvian iron ore production in January totaled 1.12 million mt, up from 997,176 mt. Output in January also grew 15.2 percent, month-over-month, from 980,129 mt in December 2020.

Minem said iron ore output at Shougang Hierro Peru in January rose 15 percent, year-over-year. Shougang Hierro Peru, the nation’s key iron ore producer, accounted for 97.9 percent of all iron ore produced in Peru in January this year, also on a year-over-year analysis, Minem said.


Tags: raw mat  iron ore  Peru  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  Mar

Anglo American Brazil to invest up to $250 million in Minas-Rio
02  Mar

Anglo American sees improved EBITDA for Minas-Rio in 2020
01  Mar

Minas Gerais state unveils stricter dam safety rules
25  Feb

Brazilian court suspends AVG’s iron ore license
23  Feb

Bolivia’s ESM to resume construction works by March