Peruvian iron ore production increases in January

Monday, 15 March 2021 19:07:28 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore output in the first month of the year rose 13.2 percent, year-over-year, said the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to government data, Peruvian iron ore production in January totaled 1.12 million mt, up from 997,176 mt. Output in January also grew 15.2 percent, month-over-month, from 980,129 mt in December 2020.

Minem said iron ore output at Shougang Hierro Peru in January rose 15 percent, year-over-year. Shougang Hierro Peru, the nation’s key iron ore producer, accounted for 97.9 percent of all iron ore produced in Peru in January this year, also on a year-over-year analysis, Minem said.